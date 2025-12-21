Potato Plunder: Bihar's Home Guards Suspended Over Viral Incident

In a startling incident in Bihar's Nawada district, eleven home guards have been suspended for allegedly harassing a truck driver transporting potatoes. The incident, which occurred on November 24 at the Rajauli check-post, came to light when a video recorded by the driver went viral on social media platforms.

The video showed the home guards forcibly taking potatoes from the driver's vehicle and then manhandling him when he captured their actions on his mobile phone. The footage spurred an official inquiry, which verified the misconduct, prompting actions from the district authorities.

Based on the inquiry and recommendation by the Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate Ravi Prakash suspended the accused personnel under Rule 16(1)(v) of the Bihar Home Guards Rules, 1953. This disciplinary action underscores a zero-tolerance approach to abuses of power by law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)