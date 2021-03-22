France to summon Chinese ambassador over threats, insults
France's foreign ministry has summoned China's ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, its spokeswoman said on Monday. "After the multiplication of unacceptable comments made publicly by the Chinese Embassy in recent days, including in the form of insults and threats against parliamentarians and a French researcher, we recall the elementary rules enshrined by the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations relating to the functioning of a foreign embassy, in particular with regard to its public communication," Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing. "The Embassy is urged to strictly adhere to them."
China's ambassador Lu Shaye is expected at the foreugn ministry on Tuesday.
