Myanmar's Suu Kyi, Australian adviser charged with official secrets violation - lawyer

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged along with four of her allies with violating the country's colonial-era official secrets act, her chief lawyer said on Thursday.

Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers, and her detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court, Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters by phone, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.

Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb. 1 coup and is also charged with violating coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios, and has been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

