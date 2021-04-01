Left Menu

India committed to cooperation under BIMSTEC framework: Jaishankar

India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make the organisation stronger, vibrant, more effective and result-oriented, he said.I am confident that BIMSTEC would scale new heights in the times to come with our collective efforts and spirit of cooperation, Jaishankar added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:23 IST
India committed to cooperation under BIMSTEC framework: Jaishankar

India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the framework of BIMSTEC and make it a stronger, vibrant and result-oriented grouping, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. In an address at a virtual meeting of the regional grouping, he also mentioned that the BIMSTEC convention on cooperation in combating international terrorism, transnational organised crime and illicit drug trafficking has come into force last month.

He noted that the member states have finalised the 'BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity' which is expected to be adopted at the fifth BIMSTEC summit. ''It would be an important step towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of our region for better connectivity and integration,'' Jaishankar said at the ministerial meeting.

Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

India has been making concerted efforts to make BIMSTEC a vibrant forum for regional cooperation as initiatives under SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) were not moving forward for a variety of reasons.

''I am glad to learn that Sri Lanka plans to hold the fifth BIMSTEC Summit soon, which shall take important decisions to make the organization more focused and also more result-oriented,'' he said.

Laying emphasis on improving connectivity, Jaishankar said there was a need to put in place legal framework for smooth connectivity in the region by finalising the BIMSTEC coastal shipping agreement and the motor vehicles agreement at an early date.

Observing that development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and security, he said the region is facing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges. ''Our NSAs have met thrice since 2017. They have been working closely and have moved forward in several aspects of security cooperation including counter terrorism, intelligence sharing, coastal security, cyber security, etc in a tangible manner,'' he said.

BIMSTEC over the years, Jaishankar said, has emerged as a promising sub-regional grouping with growing strategic and economic interests of the member states as well as of the international community in the Bay of Bengal region. ''India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make the organisation stronger, vibrant, more effective and result-oriented,'' he said.

''I am confident that BIMSTEC would scale new heights in the times to come with our collective efforts and spirit of cooperation,'' Jaishankar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GST mop-up at all-time high of Rs 1.23 lakh cr in Mar; tops Rs 1 lakh cr for 6th month in a row

GST collections remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the sixth month in a row in March, rising 27 per cent annually to record Rs 1.23 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.The ministry said the steep increasing trend in g...

U-turn on interest rate order oversight or election-driven hindsight, Cong asks FM

The Congress hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday after she announced withdrawal of the interest rate-slashing order and asked whether the U-turn was an oversight or an election-driven hindsight.The opposition party as...

Delhi CM hold meeting in wake of rise in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Officials said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Friday and will be atte...

Olympics-Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

The governor of Japans Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021