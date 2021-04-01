British national Philip Mawer likely died in Mozambique gas town attack - statement

British national Philip Mawer likely died in Mozambique gas town attack - statementReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:05 IST
British national Philip Mawer appears to have died in an Islamic State-claimed attack on the gas hub town of Palma in northern Mozambique, his employer RA International said on Thursday, adding a body matching his description had been recovered.
"It appears that Philip died while trying to escape from the siege by ISIS-linked insurgents of the Amarula Hotel," RA International, which operated in Palma, said in a statement on behalf of his family.
