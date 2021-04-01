NATO says it is concerned about Russian military build-up near Ukraine

NATO said on Thursday it was concerned about a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's borders, as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the recent spike in violence in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

A NATO official told Reuters that Moscow was undermining peace efforts in eastern Ukraine. "Allies shared their concerns about Russia's recent large scale military activities in and around Ukraine. Allies are also concerned about Russian violations of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the death of four Ukrainian soldiers last week.

"Russia's destabilising actions undermine efforts to de-escalate tensions," the NATO official said.

