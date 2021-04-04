Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 17:06 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM18 CG-NAXALS-LDALL ENCOUNTER Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered; toll rises to 22 (Eds: Adds details) Raipur: Police recovered bullet-riddled bodies of 17 jawans in the jungles of Chattisgarh Sunday, raising to 22 the number of security personnel killed in a fierce gunbattle with Naxals the previous day -- the biggest massacre in more than a year that also left 31 injured.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-BEDS Mumbai: More beds to be operationalised for COVID-19 patients Mumbai: In the wake of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it has decided to make more beds operational in medical facilities treating patients of the viral infection in the city.

BOM12 MH-VIRUS-OXYGEN DEMAND Maha: Oxygen cylinders demand goes up 3-fold in Aurangabad Aurangabad: The requirement of oxygen cylinders for treating COVID-19 patients has gone up by about three times in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, officials said on Sunday.

BOM7 MP-BANDHAVGARH-FIRE CAUSE (RPT) Burning of Mahua tree leaves may have led to fire: MP minister By Lemuel Lall (Eds: changing slug and adding byline) Bhopal: Burning of leaves to collect Mahua flowers, lighting a fire to keep wild elephants away or a burning cigarette butt left by someone may have caused the recent blaze in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, state Forest Minister Vijay Shah said on Sunday.

BOM14 MH-TEEN-SUICIDE Maha: Teen hangs self in Beed after mother switches off TV Beed: A 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother switched off the television at home in Kej tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

BOM17 MH-VIRUS-GATHERING-CASE Maha: Case against 1,011 people over religious gathering Buldhana: Police have registered a case against 1,011 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention rules by attending a religious gathering in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said on Sunday.

BOM13 MP-VIRUS-RESTRICTIONS MP to restrict movement of people from Chhattisgarh: Chouhan Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will restrict the movement of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of COVID-19 and a lockdown will be enforced in isolated areas whenever needed, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

BES6 MH-VIRUS-CM-FILM-TV Maharashtra CM meets film, TV producers amid COVID-19 surge Mumbai: Film and television producers met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and offered full support for measures being taken to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

BES8 MP-BOY-TOYS-DEATH Boy dead, cops suspect accidental strangulation with soft toys Bhopal: An 11-year-old boy was found dead with the tails of two soft toys around his neck in Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, with police on Sunday claiming it may be a case of accidental strangulation.

BES10 GJ-POET-DEATH Renowned Guj poet Khalil Dhantejvi dead, PM expresses grief Vadodara: Noted Gujarati poet and ghazal maestro Khalil Dhantejvi died in Vadodara on Sunday due to age related issues, those close to him said.

