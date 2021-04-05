Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

