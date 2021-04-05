U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with OracleReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:40 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.
In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
