COVID-19: Hair-cutting saloon owners protest Maha curbs

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:36 IST
An association of hair-cutting saloons in Aurangabad on Monday opposed the new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to tackle the COVID-19 surge.

Functionaries of the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal said the state government's order directing hair-cutting saloons to remain shut till April 30 would severely affect the trade, which already bore the brunt of lack of business during much of 2020 under the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a video, several members of the association were seen burning copies of the government order.

The Nabhik Mahamandal's Marathwada president Vishnu Wakhre said a memorandum has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding financial aid for the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

