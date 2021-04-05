Jordan's king entrusts uncle to handle situation with Prince Hamza

Jordan's king entrusts uncle to handle situation with Prince HamzaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:14 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah has entrusted his uncle, Prince Hassan, to handle the situation with estranged Prince Hamza, the former crown prince, the royal court said on Twitter on Monday.
Prince Hassan has gotten in touch with Prince Hamza, who "confirmed that he is committed to the Hashemite family's approach and the path King Abdullah entrusted his uncle with," the royal court added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Abdullahkutty hopes for BJP win in Kerala, says Vijayan will be last communist CM of Kerala
Congress has become weak: Farooq Abdullah
Congress has become weak: Farooq Abdullah
India & Pakistan must move beyond secret talks, resolve issues through open dialogue: Omar Abdullah
Vaccine diplomacy has come at cost of inoculating domestic population: NC leader Omar Abdullah