PM to chair meet for commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the high-level committee to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday through video conference.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting, and it will discuss the year-long calendar of events planned to mark this special occasion, the PMO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee was constituted by the Union Government on October 24 last year to approve policies, plans and programmes related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru along with supervision of the events. It has 70 members with the prime minister as chairman.

