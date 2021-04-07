Left Menu

Plea in HC for regulatory body to review non-film songs, music videos having vulgar content

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:35 IST
Plea in HC for regulatory body to review non-film songs, music videos having vulgar content

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday contended there is need for a regulatory body to review non-film songs and music videos as many of them contain obscene or vulgar content that are available for viewing without any restrictions.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology seeking their stand on the plea by two lawyers who are also seeking an immediate ban of such content.

The petitioners - Neha Kapoor and Mohit Bhadu -- who are both practicing advocates have sought a direction to the central government to set up a body ''for regulating/reviewing the contents/lyrics of non-film songs and their music videos, which are released and streamed and made available on various platforms/ applications''.

In their plea, filed through advocate Rishu Singh, the petitioners have claimed that such songs and videos are not only available on TV and radio for public viewing, but are being circulated on applications like YouTube, Gaana.com and Instagram.

They have contended that non-regulated content has a negative impact on the minds of the general public.

They have claimed that some of these songs and music videos promote use of drugs, alcohol and and also objectify women and the same were not acceptable.

The petition contends that such songs and videos have an adverse effect on teenagers and small children whose thinking can be influenced by such content.

''Such non-film songs have the effect of eroding the Indian value system and instigating the listeners, especially the youth in believing that drugs, alcohol and most importantly objectifying women is acceptable and these things are necessary to survive at par with your peers in the society,'' the petition has alleged. Besides seeking creation of a regulatory body, the plea also seeks a ''ban of all such non-film songs available on the internet having obscene/vulgar content with immediate effect''.

