Following are top stories at 9:50 pm: NATION DEL92 LD VIRUS Centre says no shortage of COVID vaccine as some states complain; tells them to put house in order; Night curfew and local lockdowns in more areas New Delhi/Mumbai: As a fresh wave of COVID-19 forced a sense of urgency in India's vaccination campaign, the Centre allowed administering of shots at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 and asserted that there was no vaccine shortage after Maharashtra and some other non-BJP ruled states complained about it. DEL81 PM-STUDENTS PM Modi interacts with students in virtual edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Wednesday not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves, and said social and family environment at times create pressure around students that is not desirable. CAL16 WB-SHAH-LD ROADSHOW Shah promises rapid industrialisation, predicts massive win for BJP in Bengal Singur/Howrah/Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of colourful road shows in three districts of south Bengal on Wednesday, promising rapid industrialisation if BJP is voted to power and predicted a massive victory for his party.

DEL71 VACCINE-LD WORK PLACE COVID-19 vaccination at public, private workplaces having 100 eligible beneficiaries from Apr 11 New Delhi: The government will allow COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 across states and Union territories.

CAL19 WB-3RD PHASE TURNOUT WB registered 84.61 per cent polling in third phase Kolkata: West Bengal registered 84.61 per cent polling during the third phase of polling on April 6 held in 31 assembly constituencies spread across its three districts, state chief electoral officer Ariz Aftab said on Wednesday.

DEL80 CONG-LD VIRUS Congress calls for 'vaccine for all', picks holes in govt's jab policy New Delhi: Calling for a ''vaccine for all'' policy, the Congress on Wednesday picked holes in the government's vaccination and COVID strategy and alleged that a grave catastrophe awaited the country due to its ''stubborn'' stance.

CAL13 WB-POLL-LD ADITYANATH TMC leaders swindled all central aid for Bengal: Adityanath Kolkata: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flayed the ruling TMC in West Bengal, alleging that its leaders swindled whatever central aid was extended to the state, from ''funds to ration supplies''.

CAL14 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA 'BJP's CRPF' harassing people,preventing voters enter booths on Shah's order, alleges Mamata Baneswar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that ''BJP's CRPF'' was harassing and killing people besides obstructing voters from entering polling stations in the state at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BOM31 MH-LDALL WAZE Waze maze: Suspended cop drops 'letter bomb'; CBI to quiz him Mumbai: The CBI on Wednesday received a court nod to question Sachin Waze over corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as the suspended police officer dropped a ''letter bomb'' with damaging claims against him and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab.

LEGAL LGD19 SC-DESHMUKH SC to Thursday hear pleas of Maha govt, Anil Deshmukh against HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the pleas filed by Maharashtra government and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh who have challenged the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

LGD15 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD MASK CHALLAN Wearing mask compulsory even while driving alone during pandemic, says HC New Delhi: Wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is compulsory as it is a public place in the context of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court held on Wednesday and described face covering as a 'suraksha kavach' or protective shield against the spread of the infection.

FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-LAVROV-2NDLD QURESHI Pak FM Qureshi, Russia’s Lavrov agree to further promote cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in the field of economy, trade, security, including counter-terrorism and defence. Sajjad Hussain FGN6 IMF-LD INDIA Evidence of normalisation of India’s economic activity: IMF chief economist Washington: There is evidence of normalisation of economic activities in India, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here. By Lalit K Jha FGN39 PAK-RUSSIA-DEFENCE Russia will provide unspecified 'special' military equipment to Pakistan: Lavrov Islamabad: Russia will provide unspecified ''special'' military equipment to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday as the two bitter Cold War rivals agreed to step up cooperation to fight terrorism and conduct joint naval and land exercises.

