U.N. welcomes U.S. plan to restart Palestinian aid funding - spokesman

U.N. welcomes U.S. plan to restart Palestinian aid funding - spokesmanReuters | New York | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:55 IST
The United Nations welcomed on Wednesday a U.S. plan to restart funding for the U.N. agency supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and hopes other countries "will now follow suit," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The Biden administration told Congress on Wednesday it plans to restart aid to the Palestinians, including $150 million through the U.N. relief agency UNWRA, $75 million for economic support and $10 million for development assistance, a congressional source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Stephane Dujarric
- U.S.
- Palestinians
- The United Nations
- Palestinian
- U.N.
- UNRWA
ALSO READ
UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
Mexico, U.S. discuss migrant protections amid new deterrence push
North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue
FACTBOX-Decades of calls for gun control in U.S., but little action
North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue