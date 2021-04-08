Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key moments from eighth day of witness testimony at Chauvin trial

Reyerson agreed with Nelson that it sounded on one video of the incident as if Floyd said he "ate too many drugs." But during further questioning from the prosecution, Reyerson testified that it sounded as if Floyd said: "I ain't do no drugs." MCKENZIE ANDERSON, MINNESOTA BUREAU OF CRIMINAL APPREHENSION FORENSIC SCIENTIST Anderson told the jury that she found suboxone, which is used to suppress cravings for opioid, in Floyd's Mercedes Benz. When she initially processed the police squad car, Anderson said her focus was on blood in the vehicle.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 05:41 IST
FACTBOX-Key moments from eighth day of witness testimony at Chauvin trial

The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with the murder of George Floyd, heard testimony on Wednesday from several investigators who handled evidence in the case and a national use-of-force expert. Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for about nine minutes on May 25, 2020, a scene that ignited global protests against police brutality.

The county medical examiner has ruled Floyd's death a homicide at the hands of the police. Chauvin's lawyers have argued Floyd's death was from a drug overdose, although prosecutors have said medical evidence would contradict that. Here are some of the important moments from the eighth day of testimony on Wednesday:

LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT JODY STIGER, USE-OF-FORCE EXPERT Stiger, who has reviewed 2,500 cases in which police used force, resumed his testimony on Tuesday.

Stiger told jurors that the handcuffed Floyd posed no immediate threat and was not actively resisting when Chauvin used deadly force on him. "My opinion was that no force was reasonable in that position," Stiger testified. He said pressure caused by Chauvin's body weight could have led to asphyxia and death.

Questioned by defense lawyer Eric Nelson, Stiger agreed that a police officer needed to take into account various factors during a fluid situation when considering how much force to use. "It has to be proportional," Stiger said. "You are constantly reassessing during the time frame."

Nelson showed Stiger photographs taken at different times of the incident and asked whether Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's shoulder blades rather than his neck. "It appears to be more above the shoulder blades than on the shoulder blades," Stiger testified.

JAMES REYERSON, SENIOR SPECIAL AGENT, MINNESOTA BUREAU OF CRIMINAL APPREHENSION Prosecutors called Reyerson, an expert on the use of force and the lead investigator in the case.

Reyerson testified that six months after the incident, Chauvin's lawyers found what was later determined to be pills that had Floyd's DNA on them in the police squad car into which officers tried to put Floyd. Chauvin's defense has said the pills contained methamphetamine and fentanyl. Reyerson agreed with Nelson that it sounded on one video of the incident as if Floyd said he "ate too many drugs." But during further questioning from the prosecution, Reyerson testified that it sounded as if Floyd said: "I ain't do no drugs."

MCKENZIE ANDERSON, MINNESOTA BUREAU OF CRIMINAL APPREHENSION FORENSIC SCIENTIST Anderson told the jury that she found suboxone, which is used to suppress cravings for opioid, in Floyd's Mercedes Benz.

When she initially processed the police squad car, Anderson said her focus was on blood in the vehicle. She noticed a pill on the floor, but did not attribute any forensic significance to it at the time. Anderson said she was instructed to re-examine the Mercedes Benz in December 2020 when she photographed and collected two white pills.

A month later, she re-examined the squad car and collected the same pill she had seen when she initially inspected the vehicle, as well as other pieces of pills. DNA testing on those pills along with blood found in the vehicle matched Floyd, she testified. BREAHNA GILES, MINNESOTA BUREAU OF CRIMINAL APPREHENSION FORENSIC SCIENTIST

Giles testified for the prosecution that she tested two of the pills and determined they contained methamphetamine and fentanyl. She also said that a pipe found in the Mercedes Benz vehicle contained THC, the psychoactive compound of cannabis. SUSAN NEITH, FORENSIC CHEMIST AT NMS LABS IN PENNSYLVANIA

Neith, from NMS, a forensic toxicology and criminology laboratory, was the last witness to take the stand for the prosecution on Wednesday. She told the jury that she tested three pills collected from the squad car and Floyd's Mercedes Benz and concluded that they contained methamphetamine and fentanyl. (Compiled by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Peter Cooney)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrinal Dutt to play gay character in ALTBalaji's 'His Storyy'

Actor Mrinal Dutt is set to play a gay character in the upcoming series His Storyy.Described as an urban relationship drama, the show is scheduled to start streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Premium from April 25. The series, backed by Ding En...

U Gro Capital ties up with SBM to launch credit cards, targets to sell 15,000 cards

Non-bank lender U Gro Capital on Thursday said it is hoping to sell up to 15,000 small businesses-focused credit cards launched through a tie-up with SBM Bank India in the next few years.Eligible customers identified by U Gro will have to o...

Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.A passenger who was onboard told ANI, Firstly, the unruly passenger started ...

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making "anti-state speech"

A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act DSA for allegedly making an anti-state speech and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.Rafiq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021