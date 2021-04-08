Waze claims close aide of senior Maharashtra Minister asked him to collect Rs 100 cr from illegal gutkha sellers
In a letter written to National Investigation Agency (NIA) court by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, the police officer claimed a person named Darshan Ghodawat, introducing himself as a close aide of a senior Maharashtra Minister, had asked him to collect a monthly amount of Rs 100 crore from the illegal gutkha sellers.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:55 IST
In a letter written to National Investigation Agency (NIA) court by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, the police officer claimed a person named Darshan Ghodawat, introducing himself as a close aide of a senior Maharashtra Minister, had asked him to collect a monthly amount of Rs 100 crore from the illegal gutkha sellers. Waze further said that he had refused to do so and when he initiated action against illegal gutkha sellers, Ghodawat came to his office and expressed the Minister's displeasure on Waze actions against the illegal gutkha sellers.
The suspended police officer had written a letter to the NIA court on Wednesday claimed that another Maharashtra Minister had also asked him to illegitimately collect money for him. The court did not accept the letter, stating that it was not submitted in a proper format.
Waze, who is being probed by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare, was produced by the agency for further custody when he attempted to submit this letter. The court, however, told him to follow due process and did not accept it. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sachin Waze
- Mumbai Police
- Maharashtra
- Antilia
- National Investigation Agency
ALSO READ
SC grants liberty to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to approach Bombay HC with his grievances related to Anil Deshmukh.
NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze in Antilia bomb scare case
Ambani security scare: NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze
Antilia bomb scare case: Court sends Sachin Waze to further custody of NIA
NIA custody of suspended police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in Antilia security scare case, extended till April 3.