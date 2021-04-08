Left Menu

Did not give call to go to Red Fort, no evidence of mobilising crowd: Deep Sidhu to Delhi court during bail plea

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in the case of Republic day violence in Delhi, did not call for the protest, and there is no evidence that he mobilised the crowd to Red Fort, said Sidhu's layer during his bail plea hearing in Delhi court on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:52 IST
Did not give call to go to Red Fort, no evidence of mobilising crowd: Deep Sidhu to Delhi court during bail plea
Deep Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in the case of Republic day violence in Delhi, did not call for the protest, and there is no evidence that he mobilised the crowd to Red Fort, said Sidhu's layer during his bail plea hearing in Delhi court on Thursday.

During the bail hearing, Advocate Abhishek Gupta, appearing on behalf of Sidhu, said the call for protest was by farmer leaders, and his client is not a member of any farmers' union. "The call for protest was by farmer leaders, I'm not a member of farmer union, no call was given by me to go to Red Fort. There is no evidence that I have mobilised the crowd," Sidhu's lawyer told the court on his behalf.

"He has not indulged in a single act of violence. He left even before violence erupted. He was even helping the police, he hasn't been a part of violence. Only people who have indulged in violence can be prosecuted. Mere presence does not make him a part of unlawful assembly," argued Sidhu's lawyer. Advocate Gupta submitted that Delhi Police has two videos showing Sidhu was actually helping to pacify the crowd.

"We are carrying that video if my Lords wanted to see. He was a practicing lawyer and is also a Punjabi actor. He is being made a scapegoat as he is a known face," Gupta told the court. "This is a media trial going on. Deep Sandhu was at the wrong place at the wrong time. FIR says that people broke the gates and climbed the rampart at 12.30 pm. He reached there after 2 pm," the lawyer submitted.

The Public Prosecutor appearing for Delhi Police argued that fundamental rights don't mean that one can harm the police officials. "Do the policemen don't have any fundamental rights?" asked the Public Prosecutor. Later, the court adjourned the matter for Monday and asked for transcripts of Sidhu's speeches.

Delhi Police had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in January 26 violence in the national capital. "The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day," Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," Delhi Police had said. On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Speeding motorcyclist fell into drain, killed: Police

A 23-year-old youth was killed when he lost control over his speeding motorcycle and fell into a roadside drain with it, police said on Thursday.Bulandshahrs Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said victim Saqibs body was found alo...

Mamata asks voters to be on guard, fears intimidation by central forces

Apprehending that a section of central paramilitary forces may visit villages to intimidate people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked voters to be on guard.Addressing a public meeting here in Hooghly district, Ban...

Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million -health ministry

Irans coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Thursday, with a new 24-hour record of over 22,000 infections, the health ministry said as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the spreading contagion. Unfortunately with 118 ne...

WRAPUP 3-Eleven killed as Myanmar protesters fight troops with handmade guns, firebombs - media

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar fought back with handmade guns and firebombs against a crackdown by security forces in a town in the northwest but at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media reported on Thursday.Initially, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021