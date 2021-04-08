Left Menu

Can't imagine any period in last 4 centuries without Guru Tegh Bahadur's influence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the period of history in India in the last four centuries cannot be imagined without the influence of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:40 IST
PM Modi chairs High-Level Committee (HLC) to commemorate the 400th Birth Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the period of history in India in the last four centuries cannot be imagined without the influence of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The Prime Minister was speaking during a meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur (Prakash Purab), via video conferencing that was chaired by him.

"In the last four centuries, there no period of India that we can imagine without the influence of Guru Teg Bahadur ji! As the ninth Guru, we all get inspiration from him," he said. "From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and then Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tradition of Sikh Guru is a complete life philosophy in itself," the PM added.

The Prime Minister said that Indians must take the life and teachings of Guru Tegbahadur ji as well as the entire Guru tradition to the world. Besides the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also participated in the virtual meeting.According to an official release, the HLC was constituted by the Union Government on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans and programs related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur along with supervision of the events.

The HLC has 70 members including the Prime Minister as Chairman. (ANI)

