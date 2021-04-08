Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on gains in tech-related stocks

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:08 IST
The benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, helped by gains in tech-related stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to keep interest rates low until the economic recovery is more secure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.6 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,469.89. The S&P 500 rose 10.0 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 4,089.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 108.0 points, or 0.79%, to 13,796.892 at the opening bell.

