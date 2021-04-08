Kremlin dismisses Ukraine's accusation that military build-up aims to distract from politics

Russia's military build-up near its borders with Ukraine has nothing to do with any domestic issues including the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This has nothing to do with any detainees or anyone," Peskov told Reuters when asked to comment on remarks by Ukrainian security chief Oleksiy Danilov.

Peskov added that Russia had to be cautious towards its "restless" neighbour Ukraine.

