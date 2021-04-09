Left Menu

Cong's Hanumantha Rao slams YS Sharmila for holding public meeting in Khammam amid COVID surge

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday slammed YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for hosting huge gatherings by holding public meetings and rallies amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:36 IST
Cong's Hanumantha Rao slams YS Sharmila for holding public meeting in Khammam amid COVID surge
Senior Telangana Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday slammed YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for hosting huge gatherings by holding public meetings and rallies amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. "On one hand people are suffering a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the other hand, YS Sharmila is holding public meeting in Khammam, gathering people in large numbers for these events," he said.

He further said, "If Sharmila wants to conduct public meeting in Khammam, them she must have gone by air on chopper, but instead she is going from Hyderabad to Khammam by road, gathering a huge number of people. This is not good in the prevailing pandemic situation." He said that even the judiciary did not respond to this and they have permitted her to hold such public meetings.

Rao's remarks come in the backdrop of Sankalpa Sabha, the public meeting scheduled to be addressed by Sharmila today seeking to bring "Rajanna Rajyam" (pro-poor and welfare regime) to Telangana. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's sister is likely to float a new political party in today's Sankalpa Sabha.

Sharmila is likely to make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls. The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023.In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ballot counting resumes in union election at Amazon.com

Ballot counting resumed Friday in a union election at an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama, with the union that hopes to change U.S. labor history well behind in the vote count.Amazon workers at the warehouse in Bessemer were on track to reje...

Video conferencing started in courts due to pandemic, not to replace physical hearings: SC judge

Courts across the country have shifted to virtual hearing due to coronavirus pandemic keeping in mind public health of lawyers and litigants, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.The apex court judge said the video con...

Despite loss of husband, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate

Despite the death of her husband Prince Philip, her partner and confidante during a record-breaking reign, there is little chance that 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth will abdicate, royal watchers believe. Philip, Elizabeths husband for more th...

Delhi Police summons Narsinghanand to join probe into case against him

The Delhi Police on Friday summoned religious leader Narsinghanand Saraswati to join the investigation days after registering an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.The FIR was registered on April 3 on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021