Left Menu

'Public streets should not be blocked': SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:18 IST
'Public streets should not be blocked': SC
The court, which made Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as parties, has now fixed the matter for further hearing on April 19. Image Credit: ANI

"Public streets should not be blocked", observed the Supreme Court on Friday while hearing a plea of a Noida-based woman alleging difficulties in commuting to Delhi for work due to road blockades by protesting farmers.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta took note of the reply of the Delhi Police Commissioner on the plea and said for proper adjudication, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also needed to be made parties.

Without referring to the ongoing farmers' protest against the three agri laws, the bench said, ''We are not concerned with how you resolve this issue, whether politically, administratively or judicially. But, we have said this before that road should not be blocked. This is a single mother who has to face many issues because of blocked roads''.

In the hearing conducted through video conferencing, the bench said, ''public streets should not be blocked'' and this has been held repeatedly in previous orders of the top court.

Earlier, a bench headed by Justice Kaul, in its judgement on pleas against the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh here during the anti-CAA protest, had said that occupying public places for protests is not acceptable and such a space cannot be occupied ''indefinitely''.

The bench on Friday was hearing a plea of Monicca Agarwaal who had alleged that her commute from Noida to Delhi was taking her two hours instead of the usual 20 minutes due to blockade.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, said besides Delhi police, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana be made parties and the counsel for these states would be appearing in the hearing.

The court, which made Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as parties, has now fixed the matter for further hearing on April 19.

Earlier, the bench had issued notice to the Delhi police on the plea in which the woman had said that she stays in Noida and has to travel to Delhi because she was doing the job of marketing.

"It is her say that she is a single parent and also has some medical issues and it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi where it is taking two hours instead of normal 20 minutes. She contends that despite the various directions passed by this Court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the roads), the same still does not happen," the bench had noted.

"We consider it appropriate to issue notice to the respondents to ensure that the road area is kept clear so that the passage from one place to other is not affected. A copy of the order to accompany the notice," it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission on Friday flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders not wearing masks while campaigning and asked them to follow in all seriousness the guidelines on COVID-appropriate...

Amazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama

Amazon.com warehouse workers in Alabama voted against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in a major win for the retailer, but the union hoping to reignite the U.S. labour movement said on Friday it would challenge the results, cit...

Transport vehicle carrying COVID-19 vaccine breaks down in Patna

A special transport vehicle carrying the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield broke down in Patna on Friday. 89,689 vials were being transported in this van. Each vial contains 10 doses, said Mukesh Kumar, pharmacist, accompanying the van carrying v...

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday, a move that deprives theaters of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021