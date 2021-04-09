Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Seven held for duping insurance policy holders

Police here arrested seven people for allegedly duping hundreds of insurance policy holders of crores of rupees, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:04 IST
Ghaziabad: Seven held for duping insurance policy holders

Police here arrested seven people for allegedly duping hundreds of insurance policy holders of crores of rupees, an official said on Friday. The arrested included two women. The accused have been identified as Pradeep, Rahul, Sumit, Rupesh, Akshay, Jyoti and Pink, SP (City-First) Nipun Agarwal said. According to the officer, the accused operated a fake call centre and obtained data of policy holders. They used to ask people not encash their insurance amount, offering more incentives.

They used to take renewal amount raging from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh from policy holders in their bank accounts, which they closed after withdrawing the money.

Police have recovered 11 mobile phones used in commission of crime, one cheque book, laptop and six ATMs cards from them, the SP said.PTI CORR RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at ...

People gather in front of medical store in Indore due to shortage of Remdesivir injections

The shortage of Remdesivir injection in Indore is not ending and today many people gathered in front of a medical store blocking the road. Police intervened and the crowd was removed later.I am standing in the queue since yesterday. We did ...

Bengal reports record 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 more fatalities

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said.The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were regi...

Blinken and French, German counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French and German counterparts on Friday called on Russia to halt a troop buildup on Ukraines borders and reaffirmed their support for Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow, the State Departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021