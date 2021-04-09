Left Menu

Judge drops corruption charges against Portugal's ex-PM Socrates

In a country notorious for its slow justice system, it took prosecutors three years after the arrest to formally charge Socrates with 31 crimes allegedly committed in 2006-2015. Those included passive corruption while in office, tax fraud, money laundering and falsifying documents in a scheme involving the disgraced former heads of Banco Espirito Santo and Portugal Telecom, in which he allegedly received millions of euros.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:08 IST
Judge drops corruption charges against Portugal's ex-PM Socrates

A Portuguese judge on Friday dropped all corruption charges against former Prime Minister Jose Socrates, who was arrested in 2014, but was yet to announce whether he will stand trial on tax fraud and money laundering accusations.

In a decision set to send shockwaves across the country, Judge Ivo Rosa of Portugal's highest criminal court said accusations of corruption presented by prosecutors were weak, inconsistent or lacked sufficient evidence, while the statute of limitations had run out on some of them. In November 2014, Socrates, a Socialist who served as prime minister from 2005 to 2011, was arrested at Lisbon airport on arrival from Paris in Portugal's biggest-ever corruption investigation, codenamed Operation Marquis. It was the first time an ex-premier has been arrested in the country.

The now 63-year-old spent months behind bars before being placed under house arrest. In a country notorious for its slow justice system, it took prosecutors three years after the arrest to formally charge Socrates with 31 crimes allegedly committed in 2006-2015.

Those included passive corruption while in office, tax fraud, money laundering and falsifying documents in a scheme involving the disgraced former heads of Banco Espirito Santo and Portugal Telecom, in which he allegedly received millions of euros. Socrates repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, labelling the investigation politically motivated as he sought to avoid the trial.

Socrates stepped down in the middle of his second term in March 2011 after a debt crisis forced him to request an international bailout. A subsequent centre-right government imposed painful austerity including tax hikes and wage and pension cuts.

The Socialists returned to the helm in 2015 under current Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who had worked closely with Socrates and led the interior ministry for two years during his first term in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at ...

People gather in front of medical store in Indore due to shortage of Remdesivir injections

The shortage of Remdesivir injection in Indore is not ending and today many people gathered in front of a medical store blocking the road. Police intervened and the crowd was removed later.I am standing in the queue since yesterday. We did ...

Bengal reports record 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 more fatalities

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said.The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were regi...

Blinken and French, German counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French and German counterparts on Friday called on Russia to halt a troop buildup on Ukraines borders and reaffirmed their support for Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow, the State Departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021