Judge drops corruption charges against Portugal's ex-PM Socrates

A Portuguese judge on Friday dropped all corruption charges against former Prime Minister Jose Socrates, who was arrested in 2014, but was yet to announce whether he will stand trial on tax fraud and money laundering accusations.

In a decision set to send shockwaves across the country, Judge Ivo Rosa of Portugal's highest criminal court said accusations of corruption presented by prosecutors were weak, inconsistent or lacked sufficient evidence, while the statute of limitations had run out on some of them. In November 2014, Socrates, a Socialist who served as prime minister from 2005 to 2011, was arrested at Lisbon airport on arrival from Paris in Portugal's biggest-ever corruption investigation, codenamed Operation Marquis. It was the first time an ex-premier has been arrested in the country.

The now 63-year-old spent months behind bars before being placed under house arrest. In a country notorious for its slow justice system, it took prosecutors three years after the arrest to formally charge Socrates with 31 crimes allegedly committed in 2006-2015.

Those included passive corruption while in office, tax fraud, money laundering and falsifying documents in a scheme involving the disgraced former heads of Banco Espirito Santo and Portugal Telecom, in which he allegedly received millions of euros. Socrates repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, labelling the investigation politically motivated as he sought to avoid the trial.

Socrates stepped down in the middle of his second term in March 2011 after a debt crisis forced him to request an international bailout. A subsequent centre-right government imposed painful austerity including tax hikes and wage and pension cuts.

The Socialists returned to the helm in 2015 under current Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who had worked closely with Socrates and led the interior ministry for two years during his first term in office.

