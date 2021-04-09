Left Menu

India and China hold 11th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:31 IST
India on Friday pressed for early disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh at the 11th round of military talks with China, people familiar with the negotiations said.

The fresh round of Corps Commander-level dialogue began around 10:30 am at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and it was continuing till around 10 pm, they said.

The Indian delegation insisted on completing the disengagement process at the remaining friction points at the earliest, said one of the people.

The 10th round of the military dialogue took place on February 20, two days after both militaries concluded the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of the Pangong lake. The talks lasted for around 16 hours.

The Indian delegation at Friday's talks is led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

Late last month, Army Chief General MM Naravane said the threat to India has only ''abated'' following the disengagement in the Pangong lake areas, but it has not gone away altogether.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of the Pangong lake in February, in line with an agreement on disengagement.

India has been insisting that the resolution of the outstanding issues, including at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, is essential for the overall ties between the two countries. India on Thursday said it would like to see disengagement in the remaining friction points that could lead to restoration of peace and tranquillity along the frontier and provide conditions for progress of overall bilateral ties.

''We would like to see disengagement in the remaining areas which would lead to de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and that would hopefully lead to restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for progress of our overall bilateral relationship,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

