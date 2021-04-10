Patnaik asks ministers to list 5 achievements made by their departments

Patnaik asks ministers to list 5 achievements made by their departmentsPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:55 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked his council of ministers to apprise him of at least five important achievements made by their respective departments.
Patnaik, in a letter to the ministers, said he will review the performance of each department from May 15 to 25, just days before his government completes two years of its current tenure.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that Patnaik sought to know if the departments have been able to fulfil the promises made by the BJD during the 2019 polls.
Each of the 21 ministers will have to share details of 'Mo Sarkar' implementation, and how it benefited people at large, the statement said.
Launched in 2019, the BJD's 'Mo sarkar' (my government)initiative attempts to bring in professionalism and behavioural change in public offices by seeking direct feedback from citizens.
Contending that people have the ''final say'' in a democracy, Patnaik said accountability towards them tops the agenda of his party.
''We have to give them an account of the work carried out by our government. We need to show them how far we have succeeded in fulfilling the responsibility they assigned to us,'' the CM added.
