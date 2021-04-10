Indian Coast Guard provides assistance to SLAF airman's swimming expedition across Palk Strait

Indian Coast Guard provides assistance to SLAF airman's swimming expedition across Palk StraitPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:47 IST
The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday provided assistance to Roshan Abeysundara, Airman, Sri Lanka Air Force, in his swimming expedition across Palk Strait which lies between the Tamil Nadu coast in India and Jaffna district in the neighbouring country.
''@IndiaCoastGuard provided #SAR (search and rescue) assistance for swimming expedition across Palk Strait by SLAF Airman Roshan Abeysundara today,'' the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Twitter.
''ICG deployed Hovercraft H-190 for the endeavour encompassing swimming from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi, India and back,'' it added.
