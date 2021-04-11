Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone - state media

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone - state mediaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-04-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 09:26 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, state media said on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabian
- Yemen
- Khamis Mushait
- Iran
- Saudi
- Houthi
ALSO READ
U.N. monitors backtrack on Yemen money-laundering accusations -document
Yemen gets first COVID-19 vaccines but is "at the back of the queue"
Yemen: Arrival of COVID-19 vaccines a ‘gamechanger’
Oman hopes ceasefire in Yemen is agreed 'very soon' -ONA
Consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Yemen