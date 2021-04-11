Left Menu

15,353 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP

In the highest single-day spike, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported as many as 15,353 new COVID-19 cases, the state health department informed.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:57 IST
15,353 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the highest single-day spike, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported as many as 15,353 new COVID-19 cases, the state health department informed. The total number of positive active cases in the state now stands at 71,241, while total recoveries stands at 6,11,622.

As many as 85,15,296 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Governor Anandiben Patel convened an all-party meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday to discuss the COVID19 situation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the meeting.

With the commencement of the four-day 'Tika Utsav', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is running the vaccination drive across 6,000 centres, urging eligible people to join the campaign. Speaking to ANI during his visit to Shakti Bhawan to inspect preparedness for Tika Utsav, the Chief Minister said, "Eligible people should join four-day Tika Utsav. People above 45 can register themselves at their nearby vaccination centres to be part of the campaign. We are running vaccination drive at 6,000 centres."

All government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30 in light of the spike in cases. In Agra, district magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh, announced a night curfew from Monday onwards till April 24. Schools in the city will be closed till April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...

KKR begin with 10-run win over SRH

Opener Nitish Rana 80 and Rahul Tripathi 53 hit fluent half-centuries to script Kolkata Knight Riders a comfortable 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.SRHs Rashid Khan 224 was yet aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021