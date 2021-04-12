White House says does not expect decision to come from chip shortage meeting

White House says does not expect decision to come from chip shortage meetingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:09 IST
A White House meeting on Monday about a semiconductor chip shortage is not expected to immediately lead to a decision or announcement about what to do about the shortages, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.
She told reporters President Joe Biden wanted to hear directly from companies affected by the chip shortage.
