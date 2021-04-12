Left Menu

White House says does not expect decision to come from chip shortage meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A White House meeting on Monday about a semiconductor chip shortage is not expected to immediately lead to a decision or announcement about what to do about the shortages, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

She told reporters President Joe Biden wanted to hear directly from companies affected by the chip shortage.

