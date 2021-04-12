Left Menu

Doctor, male nurse held in Gujarat's Vadodara for black marketing of Remedisivir

Vadodra Police on Monday arrested a doctor and a male nurse for their involvement in black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir.

ANI | Vadodra (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vadodra Police on Monday arrested a doctor and a male nurse for their involvement in black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. "Vadodara police had received information that a doctor is involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injections and selling them on a higher price," Vimal Gamit, ACP, Vadodra Police.

He was selling Remdesivir injections, having Rs 2,500 as MRP, for a higher price of Rs 6,500, according to police. "Based on this information, the police called the doctor posing as a relative of a patient and expressed the urgency of the injection. The deal was finalised and a place was fixed for the transaction. The police nabbed him there," the police officer added.

Upon questioning, the doctor revealed the name of a male nurse, Rahul Wadand, who was also working in connivance with the doctor. The police arrested him by laying a similar trap.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. The Centre on Sunday prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves. (ANI)

