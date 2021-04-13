SC to hear plea within 2 weeks related to non-admission of around 10,000 EWS category students in Gujarat schools
The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear a plea, within two weeks, regarding the non-admission of around 10,000 EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category students in Gujarat in various schools across the state.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear a plea, within two weeks, regarding the non-admission of around 10,000 EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category students in Gujarat in various schools across the state. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, today agreed to hear the plea mentioned by senior advocate, Colin Gonsalves related to the non-admission of around 10,000 EWS category school students in the state of Gujarat.
After agreeing to hear the matter, the CJI Bobde, said, "We will list the matter for hearing in two weeks." The senior Supreme Court lawyer, Colin Gonsalves, today mentioned the matter before the CJI led bench of the Apex Court and urged it to hear the matter pertaining to the non-admission of around 10,000 EWS category school students in Gujarat.
CJI Bobde said, "Two weeks for inspection of report, and we will list the matter for hearing in two weeks in the case." (ANI)
