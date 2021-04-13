Left Menu

COVID vaccine can be taken during Ramzan, says 'fatwa' by prominent Islamic seminary

COVID-19 vaccines can be taken in Ramzan and do not affect the roza fast observed during the holy month, a prominent Islamic seminary said in an edict here on Tuesday.The vaccine enters blood vessels and not the stomach. Therefore, taking it does not affect roza.

COVID-19 vaccines can be taken in Ramzan and do not affect the 'roza' (fast) observed during the holy month, a prominent Islamic seminary said in an edict here on Tuesday.

''The vaccine enters blood vessels and not the stomach. Therefore, taking it does not affect 'roza'. Only because of 'roza', Muslims should not avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine,'' the 'fatwa' issued by Darul Ifta Farangi Mahal said.

The fatwa was in reply to a question from Abdul Rashid Kidwai, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Kidwai said that he had taken the first vaccine shot earlier and wanted to know if he can take the second dose which is due in the Ramzan period. The fatwa had signatures of clerics -- Maulan Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali, Maulana Nasrullah, Maulana Naemur Rehman Siddhiqui and Maulana Mushtaq.

