Blinken affirms 'unwavering support' for Ukraine in meeting with foreign minister - State Department

Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the United States' "unwavering support" for Ukraine's territorial integrity as it faces aggression from Russia in a meeting on Tuesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The secretary expressed concern about Russia's deliberate actions to escalate tensions with Ukraine, including through its aggressive rhetoric and disinformation, increasing ceasefire violations, and movement of troops in occupied Crimea and near Ukraine's borders," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken is visiting Brussels this week for NATO talks.

