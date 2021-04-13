Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:34 IST
Erdogan says Turkey remains committed to full EU membership
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country despite strains in recent years.

Last month the EU opened the door to begin modernising a customs union with Turkey, and last week its leadership said it would make a proposal to ensure the flow of funding for refugees hosted by Ankara. Erdogan has downplayed EU membership in recent years as the bloc has ramped up criticism of Ankara's foreign policy and rights record, and dangled the threat of EU sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

