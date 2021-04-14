Left Menu

Ahead of U.S. visit to Taiwan, China terms exercises 'combat drills'

Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, the largest reported incursion by Taipei to date. China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's government and separatists were colluding with "external forces", seeking provocation and to damage peace and stability.

China described its military exercises near Taiwan as "combat drills" on Wednesday, hours before the arrival of senior former U.S. officials in Taipei on a trip to signal President Joe Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's government and separatists were colluding with "external forces", seeking provocation and to damage peace and stability. "The People's Liberation Army's organizing of actual combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait is a necessary action to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty," spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said.

"It is a solemn response to external forces' interference and provocations by Taiwan independence" forces, he added. "The PLA's military exercises and training operations are sending a signal that our determination to curb Taiwan independence and Taiwan-U.S. collusion is not just talked."

The United States, which like most countries only officially recognizes China's government and not Taiwan's though is Taipei's strongest international backer, has watched tensions mount with growing alarm. Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrive in Taiwan later on Wednesday, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

They are due to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, on a trip that could further strain Sino-U.S. relations. Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name. Ma said a meeting with the president "will only exacerbate the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait".

"We resolutely oppose the U.S.' exaggeration of the so-called 'Chinese military threat' argument, and resolutely oppose the U.S. playing the 'Taiwan card' and continuing to send wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces," he added. "Taiwan independence is a dead end and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party are trying to "use arms to seek independence", Mas said.

"That is to drink poison in the hopes of slaking one's thirst, and will only push Taiwan towards disaster."

