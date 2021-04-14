Senior former U.S. officials arrive in Taiwan

Senior former U.S. officials arrive in TaiwanReuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:44 IST
Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, on a trip that has angered Beijing.
The three arrived in an unmarked private jet that landed at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, and were met off the aircraft by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and the top U.S. diplomat in Taipei, Brent Christensen, in footage carried live on Taiwanese television stations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
25 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwanese air defence zone in biggest incursion so far
New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time
New Zealand CRicket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time
Jhye Richardson plans to deal with extreme pressure of IPL with a 'smile'
Jhye Richardson plans to deal with extreme pressure of IPL with a 'smile'