EasyJet CEO sees most European countries on UK's green list

The chief executive of EasyJet said that by the time travel restarts, which in Britain is expected after May 17, most European countries should be on the UK's green list for travel. "I will struggle to see that there will be, unless something happens between now and then, that there would be many (European) countries who wouldn't be in that green category," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Wednesday.

Britain has yet to say which countries will make its green list for low-risk travel. EasyJet's Lundgren said the main question customers were asking was which countries would be on the green list and urged the government to come forward with details as soon as possible.

