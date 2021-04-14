Left Menu

COVID-19:Prohibitory orders issued in Mumbai under section 144

Mumbai police on Wednesday issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one place in the city, to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official said.The order will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday and remain valid till 7 am on May 1, he said.This is part of the Maharashtra governments curfew- like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:40 IST
COVID-19:Prohibitory orders issued in Mumbai under section 144

Mumbai police on Wednesday issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one place in the city, to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

The order will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday and remain valid till 7 am on May 1, he said.

This is part of the Maharashtra government's curfew- like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while announcing these restrictions on Tuesday, had said section 144 of CrPC will be in force across the state during the period.

As per the order issued by the Mumbai police, all establishments, public places, activities, services, shall remain closed and nobody will visit public places without a valid reason.

The services and activities mentioned in essential category are exempted from the order during the period. They are also exempted from 7 am to 8 pm on working days and their movement and operations will remain unrestricted, the order stated.

People have been asked to follow the social distancing norms, use face mask and observe the directions of the state government issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Divisional ACPs, zonal DCPs and regional additional commissioners of police are empowered to grant exemption or permission in case of emergency and a special case, the order said.

Any person violating the order is liable to be punished under section 188 of the IPC in addition to penal provisions under Epidemic Diseases Act and the National Disaster Management Act, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Babasaheb laid strong foundation to move forward and strengthening India’s heritage: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today through video conferencing. He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambed...

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend fu...

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.DEL29 UKD-KUMBH-SNAN Shahi snan in Haridwar Lakhs ignore Covid concerns to take holy dip Dehradun Uttarakhand Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousand...

Olympics-With 100 days till Tokyo Games, Poland to vaccinate athletes

Poland will vaccinate its Olympic athletes and national soccer team against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as the nation eyes medals with just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Games. Prioritizing athletes for v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021