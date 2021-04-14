Left Menu

EU sets out five-year crime cooperation, anti-trafficking plans

The Commission said 70% of criminal gangs operate in four or more EU countries and their revenues from trafficking arms, drugs or people, smuggling migrants, cybercrime and other major offenses amounted to 139 billion euros ($166 billion) in 2019, equivalent to 1% of EU gross domestic product. The executive, whose proposals need approval from EU countries and the European Parliament, said it would establish a new police cooperation code and negotiate a Europol-Interpol cooperation agreement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:21 IST
EU sets out five-year crime cooperation, anti-trafficking plans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will seek to increase police cooperation, target human trafficking, and establish new rules to counter money laundering, according to plans detailed by the European Commission on Wednesday. The EU executive set out a five-year roadmap of legislative proposals and initiatives designed to combat organized criminal gangs, who have increasingly gone digital and even exploited the coronavirus pandemic with sales of counterfeit medical products.

For example, criminal groups have already sought to sell over 1 billion fake or non-existent vaccine doses, the Commission said, adding it wanted more focus on dismantling gangs and arresting their leaders than on lower-level offenders. The Commission said 70% of criminal gangs operate in four or more EU countries and their revenues from trafficking arms, drugs or people, smuggling migrants, cybercrime and other major offenses amounted to 139 billion euros ($166 billion) in 2019, equivalent to 1% of EU gross domestic product.

The executive, whose proposals need approval from EU countries and the European Parliament, said it would establish a new police cooperation code and negotiate a Europol-Interpol cooperation agreement. It would set new anti-money laundering rules and update those for confiscating criminal profits. Today, only 1% of criminal assets are confiscated and a minor share of money laundering detected.

With 80% of crimes now having a digital component, the Commission said it would review guidance on data retention and propose ways for law enforcement authorities to gain access to encrypted information. In the area of human trafficking, it will seek to set minimum EU rules on criminalizing the known use of services exploiting trafficked people. It will also discuss ways for internet companies to remove platforms used to recruit or exploit vulnerable people.

Between 2017 and 2018, there were more than 14,000 registered trafficking victims, the majority of women and girls, in the European Union. ($1 = 0.8363 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. An...

Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025

Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world, the finance ministry said on Wednesday....

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics; Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Better Days director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topicsBetter Days director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chine...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021