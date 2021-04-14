Kremlin says Putin-Biden summit is contingent upon future U.S. behaviour - RIA

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a proposed summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden was contingent upon the United States taking certain steps, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin did not say what those steps were.

Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes and told Moscow to reduce tensions over Ukraine triggered by a Russian military build-up.

