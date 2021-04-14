Kremlin says Putin-Biden summit is contingent upon future U.S. behaviour - RIA

Kremlin says Putin-Biden summit is contingent upon future U.S. behaviour - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:59 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a proposed summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden was contingent upon the United States taking certain steps, the RIA news agency reported.
The Kremlin did not say what those steps were.
Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes and told Moscow to reduce tensions over Ukraine triggered by a Russian military build-up.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ireland may add United States, France to hotel quarantine list - newspaper
Moscow says it will respond to Australian sanctions - Ifax cites embassy
Migrant caravan of hundreds departs in Honduras for United States
Mamata calls for a "united and effective" struggle against BJP, says oppn should present a "credible alternative"
Strongly believe that time has come for united and effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy, Constitution: Mamata Banerjee.