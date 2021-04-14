Russia says US plan for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal, risks escalation -Ifax
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to withdraw his country's remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by Sept.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:13 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to withdraw his country's remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 - 20 years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks on U.S. soil that triggered America's longest war, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
