PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:25 IST
Odisha opens Silver City Boat Club for public
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to boost the tourism potential of Odisha's biggest river Mahanadi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday inaugurated the Silver City Boat Club at Cuttack through virtual mode.

This revamped boat club is created by Odisha Tourism through Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) with an investment of about Rs 2 crore with a view to promote water- based recreation in river Mahanadi.

''To tap the state's tourism potential incorporating water bodies, we are rapidly developing tourism and hospitality infrastructure in identified areas,'' Patnaik said, adding that the recreational offering in the mighty Mahanadi river will help in establishing Odisha as a sought-after tourism hub.

The infrastructure at this Boat Club, adversely impacted by Cyclone Fani, has been upgraded to include a floating jetty, booking counter and complex for lifeguards, toilet complex, a restaurant, adequate parking space and a park with children's play area.

The infrastructure will be further augmented in phases. The activities that will be operationalised in the Boat Club include Jet Skis, Speed Boats, Day Cruise, Banana Boat, Inflatable Boat, Water Scooters, Floating caf, Kayaking, Canoeing, Pedal Boats, Scuba Diving and others.

OTDC will operate and manage the boat club, where operators will be allowed to use the common infrastructure and facilities on a user fee model.

Addressing the gathering Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahatab requested the Department of Tourism to include the Maritime Museum in the Tourism Map of Odisha and to explore the potential of other nearby tourist locations.

Tourism secretary V K Dev mentioned about the strategy of development of specific tourist destinations in the entire state.

Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi said, ''This project comes with basic infrastructure to support multiple water sports operators and promote water-based tourism offerings in Cuttack and nearby districts.'' As of now two operators will start operations at the boat club and steps are being taken for engagement of additional operators for operations over the next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

