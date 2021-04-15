Brazil's top court confirms Senate probe into Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19

Brazil's top court confirms Senate probe into Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:10 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday an earlier decision by one of its judges that the Senate install a committee to investigate the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court left it to Senate leaders to define whether the inquiry would be done in-person or virtually.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Senate
- Brazil