Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq -Kurdish security officials

A rocket landed near Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish security officials said in a statement, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Witnesses said they saw a plume of smoke rising from the area. A U.S.-led military base in the Erbil International Airport vicinity was hit by a barrage of rockets in February that killed a military contractor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)