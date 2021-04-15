Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq -Kurdish security officials

Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq -Kurdish security officialsReuters | Erbil | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:51 IST
A rocket landed near Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish security officials said in a statement, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Witnesses said they saw a plume of smoke rising from the area. A U.S.-led military base in the Erbil International Airport vicinity was hit by a barrage of rockets in February that killed a military contractor.
