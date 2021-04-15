Left Menu

S.Korea's SsangYong Motor in receivership as owner Mahindra fails to find buyer

Revenue fell 19% to 3 trillion won. Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned 75% of SsangYong as of the end of last year, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was near-bankruptcy in 2010, but has struggled to turn it around.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:26 IST
S.Korea's SsangYong Motor in receivership as owner Mahindra fails to find buyer

South Korea's SsangYong Motor has been put under court receivership, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court said on Thursday, in an attempt to rehabilitate the car maker after majority owner Mahindra and Mahindra failed to secure a buyer. SsangYong applied to the court in December for receivership after it defaulted on a loan repayment.

The South Korean automaker is expected to submit a rehabilitation plan to the court by June. "We plan to promote the early termination of the rehabilitation process through the completion of the M&A, such as selecting an advisor in the shortest possible time in consultation with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court," SsangYong said in a statement.

SsangYong is burdened with high debt, and the company has said its 2020 vehicle sales fell more than 20% from a year earlier to 107,416 vehicles. Its 2020 operating loss widened to 449 billion won ($401.76 million) from 282 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 19% to 3 trillion won.

Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned 75% of SsangYong as of the end of last year, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was near-bankruptcy in 2010, but has struggled to turn it around. ($1 = 1,117.5700 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Police launch investigation after Real team bus damaged at Anfield

Merseyside Police said they have launched an investigation after the bus carrying Real Madrid players was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.A video posted on Instagra...

UNSC sanctions regimes must be strengthened to list those involved in sexual violence against women in armed conflicts: India

India has called for strengthening the sanctions regimes of the UN Security Council to ensure blacklisting of individuals and entities involved in sexual violence against women in armed conflicts which it said is used as a weapon to subjuga...

U.S. set to slap new sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday -sources

The United States will announce sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity, targeting several individuals and entities, people familiar the matter said. The sanctions, in which 30 ...

Cancelling Olympics remains an option, says Japan ruling party official

A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this years Olympic Games is an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, less than 100 days out from the planned start of the Games.If ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021