Left Menu

All staffers at residence of SC judge Justice M R Shah test positive to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:25 IST
All staffers at residence of SC judge Justice M R Shah test positive to COVID-19

Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah Thursday said that all staff members at his official residence have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and “things are getting scary”.

Justice Shah, who was sitting on the bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, rose before the scheduled lunch break after telling the participants about the coronavirus infection of his staff members.

When the bench re-assembled around 2 PM, Justice Shah, on being inquired about the well being of those at the residence, said, “with the God's grace I am ok. I am perfectly ok. Yes, things are getting scary''. Justice Chandrachud adjourned hearing in other matters, except in the case in which proceedings were undergoing, saying since Justice Shah is busy in managing things at his home, the court will only take one item and then rise for the day. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the court should take its own time to deal with the situation when the information about the infection was shared by the judge.

Over 40 staffers of the apex court had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection a few days ago.

Amid sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, the apex court and its registry have come out with notifications and office orders to curb the rise in such infections.

One of the notifications suspended physical mentioning of cases for urgent hearing by advocates from April 12 till further orders.

On April 13, the top court's Registry came out with an office order which allowed officials to work from home if they were not required to attend office on a given day and authorised registrars to regulate attendance.

It also said that if any employee or any member of his family is tested positive to the viral infection or has symptoms such as cough, cold and fever for more than three days, then he/she will have to intimate the concerned department for the purpose of contact tracing.

The non-observance of the instructions may entail administrative action under the Conduct Rules, the apex court registry said in its order. Simultaneously, the top court also came out with additional precautionary measures for the entrants to its premises to contain the rapid spread of infection.

Under the new set of guidelines, all the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, including the Registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for Covid-19 infection shall be subjected to Rapid/RT-PCR test.

The guidelines issued by the general administration section said, all controlling officers shall ensure that the staff in their control wears masks, maintains physical distancing and frequently sanitizes/washes hands and follows the prescribed COVID appropriate behaviour.

It said that there shall not be any crowding or loitering in the campus and movement in common areas should be only for specific purposes and be completed within the minimum time.

The guidelines said the lift should not be used by more than three persons at a time and shall be used only for going upwards and for coming downstairs, stairs should be used. PTI MNL SJK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, as upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock as well as a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound...

It starts from workplace: Hydari on how career informs her track in 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari says there are films where one is associated with a particular profession just for the sake of it but that was not the case in the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed segment of Ajeeb Daastaans. Titled Geeli Pucchi, the story rev...

Yemen government approves more fuel ships to dock at Hodeidah port

Yemens Saudi-backed government has said it approved more fuel ships to dock at Yemens Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, as the country grapples with a shortage exacerbating a dire humanitarian crisis....

Ukraine parliament approves draft bill to jail officials for false asset declarations

Ukrainian lawmakers approved draft legislation at the first reading on Thursday to impose jail sentences on officials who make false asset declarations.The legislation, which needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, is a requi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021