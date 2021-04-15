Left Menu

Maha: Lab technician held for issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates

The names and Aadhaar cards of six patients were sent to the accused, who issued bogus certificates within four hours, the official said. An offence under section 465 forgery among other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he said.

A lab technician has been arrested for allegedly issuing bogus COVID-19 negative certificates for Rs 1,000 each in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The Nayanagar police on Wednesday arrested Krishna Saroj (26), a technician with a private lab, for issuing bogus certificates to six patients who were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, an official said.

The accused allegedly prepared fake certificates for Rs 1,000 each, inspector Aviraj Kurhade of crime branch unit I of Kashimira said. The names and Aadhaar cards of six patients were sent to the accused, who issued bogus certificates within four hours, the official said. An offence under section 465 (forgery) among other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he said. PTI COR ARU

