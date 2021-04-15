UK summons Russian ambassador over 'malign behaviour' and Ukraine
Britain's foreign ministry said it summoned Russia's ambassador on Thursday to express its concern about "malign behaviour" by the Russian state and show London's support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden. Russia needs to cease its provocations and de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations," it said.Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:01 IST
Britain's foreign ministry said it summoned Russia's ambassador on Thursday to express its concern about "malign behaviour" by the Russian state and show London's support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden. A Foreign Office official "also stated the UK’s concern at the build-up of Russian military forces near the Ukrainian border and illegally annexed Crimea", the foreign ministry said.
"These activities are threatening and destabilising. Russia needs to cease its provocations and de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations," it said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams)
