Ukraine's navy accuses Russian boats of obstructing their operations in Azov Sea

Ukraine's navy accuses Russian boats of obstructing their operations in Azov SeaReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:43 IST
Ukraine accused boats from Russia's FSB security service of trying to obstruct Ukrainian navy boats in the Azov Sea on Thursday, the navy said in a statement.
Ukrainian navy boats continued to carry out their assigned tasks despite what the navy called Russia's "provocations", the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Bank upgrades Russian economic outlook
Russia registers world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals - watchdog
Italy police arrest Russian official, Italian navy captain in spying case
Italian naval officer, Russian detained on spying charges
U.S. human rights report blasts China over Uighurs, Russia's targeting of Navalny